QualiZeal appoints Venka Reddy as Chief People Officer

QualiZeal, a global leader in quality engineering and AI-powered digital transformation services, has appointed Venka Reddy as its Chief People Officer (CPO). This strategic leadership appointment comes at a pivotal juncture in the company’s growth trajectory, as it accelerates global expansion plans and aims to scale its workforce to over 3,500 employees by 2028.

Venka Reddy, a seasoned HR professional with over 25 years of experience across IT, ITES, and technology-driven sectors, will lead the company’s global human resources strategy from its India office. His mandate includes overseeing key HR functions such as operations, talent acquisition, business partnering, learning and development, employee engagement, and leadership enablement. As QualiZeal gears up to achieve $100 million in annual revenue within the next two years, Venka’s appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to building a robust, scalable, and globally aligned people strategy.

Before joining QualiZeal, Venka held senior HR leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Infosys, Capgemini, Bajaj Finserv, Coforge, Stock Holding Corporation of India, and IR Class. Across these roles, he has led numerous enterprise-wide HR transformation initiatives, supported business growth across global teams, and built performance-driven HR ecosystems. His deep expertise spans employee engagement, leadership development, performance management, and mergers and acquisition integration, making him well-positioned to support QualiZeal's ambitious growth targets.

Welcoming Venka to the leadership team, Madhu Murty, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations, QualiZeal, said: “QualiZeal is on a strong growth trajectory, scaling at a CAGR of 71% since inception. As we continue to expand our workforce and deepen our AI-led quality engineering capabilities, people strategy is central to our mission. Venka’s proven ability to shape high-impact HR frameworks and drive transformation at scale makes him a critical addition to our leadership team.”

Venka Reddy expressed enthusiasm about joining the company at such a transformative phase. “I am excited to be part of QualiZeal’s journey as it continues to innovate in the quality engineering and AI transformation space. My focus will be on aligning HR with business strategy, building a dynamic talent landscape, enabling leadership across levels, and fostering a strong, inclusive culture that scales with our global ambitions,” he said.

In his new role, Venka will also play a vital role in reinforcing QualiZeal’s culture and values across its global operations. With clients across diverse sectors—banking and financial services, healthcare, telecom, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce—the company is focused on delivering consistent, high-quality digital solutions that drive business impact.

Venka holds a postgraduate degree in Human Resource Management from Acharya Nagarjuna University and has completed the Executive Education Program in HR as a Strategic Business Partner from XLRI Jamshedpur.

His leadership is expected to play a key role in strengthening QualiZeal’s talent foundation and enhancing its position as an employer of choice in the digital transformation space.