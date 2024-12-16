Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

With more than two decades of experience in various industries and regions, Ira Bindra has joined RIL from the medical device company Medtronic.

Reliance Industries Ltd has appointed Ira Bindra as the new Group President- people and talent.

In this new role, Bindra will work with Chairman Mukesh D Ambani, Directors Isha Ambani Piramal, Akash M Ambani, and Anant M Ambani, and the Executive Committee to drive transformation across our company in terms of People, Culture, and Leadership.

"I’m delighted to share that I’ve started a new chapter in my professional journey at Reliance as Group President—People and Talent," Bindra posted on Linkedin.

“I look forward to this new and exciting chapter that will bring new learnings and leverage my prior experiences to propel the next chapter of growth and transformation for Reliance, in partnership with the leaders and teams at Reliance."

Bindra has joined RIL from Medtronic, the world’s largest medical device company, with operations in more than 150 countries and employing over 85,000 people, where she last worked as VP and head of human resources global region

Currently ranked 86th on Forbes Global 500 list, Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of US$ 119.9 billion, cash profit of US$ 17.0 billion, and net profit of US$ 9.5 billion, year ended March 31, 2024. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.