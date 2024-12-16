News: Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

Appointments

Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

With more than two decades of experience in various industries and regions, Ira Bindra has joined RIL from the medical device company Medtronic.
Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

Reliance Industries Ltd has appointed Ira Bindra as the new Group President- people and talent. 

In this new role, Bindra will work with Chairman Mukesh D Ambani, Directors  Isha Ambani Piramal, Akash M Ambani, and Anant M Ambani, and the Executive Committee to drive transformation across our company in terms of People, Culture, and Leadership. 

"I’m delighted to share that I’ve started a new chapter in my professional journey at Reliance as Group President—People and Talent," Bindra posted on Linkedin.

“I look forward to this new and exciting chapter that will bring new learnings and leverage my prior experiences to propel the next chapter of growth and transformation for Reliance, in partnership with the leaders and teams at Reliance."

Bindra has joined RIL from Medtronic, the world’s largest medical device company, with operations in more than 150 countries and employing over 85,000 people, where she last worked as VP and head of human resources global region

Currently ranked 86th on Forbes Global 500 list, Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of US$ 119.9 billion, cash profit of US$ 17.0 billion, and net profit of US$ 9.5 billion, year ended March 31, 2024. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President - People and Talent

The 10 Most Awaited AI Trends of 2025: Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

The 10 Most Awaited AI Trends of 2025: Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

Tata 1mg appoints Deepa Chadha as new CHRO

Tata 1mg appoints Deepa Chadha as new CHRO

Christmas party gone wrong? CEO goes viral for bizarre speech

Christmas party gone wrong? CEO goes viral for bizarre speech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy