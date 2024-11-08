Shibashish Roy appointed as CEO of Croma

Infiniti Retail Ltd., the Tata Group company behind Croma, India's leading electronics and consumer durables brand, has appointed Shibashish Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting November 18, 2024. This decision is part of a planned succession process, with current CEO Avijit Mitra set to retire in March 2025. Mitra will continue to serve on the board of Infiniti Retail until his retirement.

Roy, currently the Deputy CEO at Infiniti Retail, oversees critical functions such as store operations, eCommerce, marketing, and technology. His appointment ensures a smooth transition as Croma continues its growth trajectory.

Naveen Tahilyani, Chairman of Infiniti Retail, thanked Avijit Mitra for his outstanding contributions over the years. He highlighted Mitra’s key role in expanding Croma’s revenue, team, and network of over 550 stores across India. Tahilyani also expressed confidence that Roy’s leadership would build on Croma’s success and help enhance the brand’s omnichannel shopping experience.

Croma, which operates in more than 220 cities across India, has seen significant growth in recent years. The brand continues to expand its footprint in metro suburbs, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Recently, Croma was recognised as one of the top 100 most valuable Indian brands in the Brand Finance India 100 report.