Tata 1mg appoints Deepa Chadha as new CHRO

Deepa Chadha has joined Tata 1mg from Vistara.

Digital health platform Tata 1mg has appointed Deepa Chadha as Chief Human Resources Officer.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Tata 1mg!,” Deepa confirmed about her new role on Linkedin.

Based in Gurugram, Deepa has joined Tata 1mg from Vistara where she spent 8 years. Jabong, airtel, and Genpact are other organisations where she worked, previously.

Deepa holds a Master’s in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (PMIR) from Tata Institute of Social Sciences. She has close to two decades of industry experience.

Earlier known as 1mg, it announced its partnership with the Tata Group to its new brand name and identity to Tata 1mg. It marked a significant milestone in its continuing journey and a moment to pause, reflect & look forward.

It is important to note here that pharmacy Tata 1mg reported a 21% rise in revenue to Rs 1,968 crore for FY24 from Rs 1,627 crore in FY23.