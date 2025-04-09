The Trade Desk appoints Harpreet Singh as Principal Talent Business Partner

Harpreet Singh has joined The Trade Desk from Publicis Groupe, where he served for over four years.

The Trade Desk has announced the appointment of Harpreet Singh as Principal Talent Business Partner, marking a significant addition to its leadership team in the Asia Pacific region.

In his new role, Singh will be responsible for spearheading the human resources talent business partnership function across Asia Pacific and India, supporting the company’s growth ambitions in the dynamic adtech space.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Harpreet wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Principal Talent Business Partner at The Trade Desk.”

Harpreet joins The Trade Desk from Publicis Groupe, where he served for over four years. His most recent role was Vice President & Head – Fulfilment, Talent & Global International Mobility, where he led talent strategy, fulfillment operations, and global mobility initiatives. He was instrumental in managing operations across five strategic centers in India and globally, enabling business delivery in key areas such as technology, data, production, and media.

With close to 20 years of experience, Harpreet is known for being a forward-thinking HR professional with a deep understanding of how talent strategy aligns with business outcomes. Throughout his career, he has taken on roles that span talent acquisition, workforce planning, global delivery, HR transformation, and leadership development, consistently delivering impact across diverse business environments.

His experience cuts across a wide range of industries, including professional services, technology, digital media, media tech, financial services, operations, and real estate technology. This broad exposure positions him well to support The Trade Desk’s rapidly evolving needs in a competitive talent landscape.

Harpreet is also recognised for his ability to build collaborative partnerships with business leaders, drive cultural transformation, and create scalable talent solutions. His people-first approach, combined with a strong commercial mindset, has helped him shape high-performing teams and future-ready organizations.

As The Trade Desk continues to expand its footprint in Asia Pacific, Singh’s leadership is expected to play a key role in strengthening its talent strategy, supporting workforce planning, and driving employee engagement across the region.