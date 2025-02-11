UltraTech Cement appoints Adit Ahuja as Joint President – HR

With over 20 years of experience, Adit Ahuja has joined UltraTech Cement from Aditya Birla Fashion.

UltraTech Cement, India’s leading cement and concrete manufacturer, has appointed Adit Ahuja as Joint President – Human Resources, effective February

In this role, Ahuja will lead HR for cement marketing, sales, logistics, and commercial functions, along with RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) and BPD (Building Products Division).

Confirming his role Ahuja posted on Linkedin, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Joint President - Human Resources at UltraTech Cement!”

He joined Ultra Cement from Aditya Birla Fashion where he worked as Head of Human Resources - Ethnic Brands. He brings over 20 years of successful HR business partnering, HR Strategy, Transformation & Integration experience across consulting, technology, conglomerate, FMCG, Retail, and Manufacturing sectors.

Ahuja is proficient in talent acquisition, performance management, Learning & OD, and has extensive experience in HR strategy, transformation, and integration across consulting, technology, FMCG, retail, and manufacturing.