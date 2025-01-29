Vedanta Resources appoints Deshnee Naidoo as CEO

This is Deshnee Naidoo’s second tenure with Vedanta; she previously worked with the company from 2014 to 2020.

Vedanta Resources, a diversified global natural resources, energy, and technology company spanning India, South Africa, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Namibia, and Liberia, announced the appointment of Deshnee Naidoo as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 20. This marks her second stint with the company. Earlier, Deshnee worked with Vedanta from 2014 to 2020, where she served in senior leadership roles, including CEO of Africa Base Metals and CEO of Vedanta Zinc International.

A reputed and dynamic global leader, Deshnee brings 27 years of experience in the resources business across different geographies and diversified metals and minerals.

Announcing the appointment, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, “After an amazing 25 years in which we have emerged as India’s champion in the resources sector, we are now embarking on a new phase of growth which will make us a $100 billion critical minerals, energy and technology company, serving India and the world.”

"This is a homecoming for me, and I look forward to an exciting growth phase at Vedanta, enabled by the demerger. Guided by the Chairman, Anil Agarwal’s vision, we will work to make Vedanta a leading global conglomerate in critical minerals, renewable energy and emerging technologies,” said Deshnee.