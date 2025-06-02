Volvo India appoints Deepak Prateek Singh as talent management head

Deepak Prateek Singh has joined Volvo Group, India, after eight years of tenure at Accenture.

Volvo Group India, a global leader in trucks, buses, construction equipment, and sustainable mobility solutions, has appointed Deepak Prateek Singh as Head of Talent Management & Organisational Development, effective May 2025.

Based in Bengaluru, Singh brings with him over eight years of experience at Accenture, where he most recently served as AVP – Lead, Talent Strategy & People Operations for the Data & AI practice within the Strategy & Consulting Global Network. In that role, he was responsible for driving talent strategy and people operations for over 2,000 employees across India.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Singh said: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Talent Management & Organizational Development for Volvo Group, India at Volvo Group."

Volvo has been present in India for 25 years, currently operating three manufacturing plants and employing over 4,500 people in the country. Earlier this year, the company announced a Rs1,400 crore investment to expand its manufacturing operations in Karnataka, signing an MoU with the state government to establish its fourth international manufacturing hub in Hosakote, Bengaluru.