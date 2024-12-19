News: Yokohama Rubber Company appoints Angelo Noronha as President & CEO of Yokohama-ATG

With over two decades of diverse experience, Angelo Noronha has been an integral part of Y-ATG for over 15 years.
Yokohama-ATG (Y-ATG) has announced the appointment of Angelo Noronha as President & CEO, effective January 1, 2025. He is currently working as President of Global Aftermarket Sales. Angelo has been an integral part of Y-ATG for over 15 years.

Angelo Noronha is a senior business leader & board member with close to three decades of vast multifaceted experience working with business founders/entrepreneurs, private equity-invested companies, and global multinationals. 

His experience spans diverse management cultures within Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Israel, the USA, Asia Pacific & India at the board, senior, and ground level teams,

"We are excited to have Angelo lead Y-ATG,” said Nitin Mantri, Co-Chief Operating Officer of Yokohama Rubber Company (YRC). “His deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and proven track record make him exceptionally well-suited to drive Y-ATG’s mission of being an agile, entrepreneurial, and customer-centric organization.”

Y-ATG is one of the global leaders in designing and producing off-highway tires for various applications, including agriculture, forestry, construction, earth moving, mining, ports, and industrial operations. With a strong portfolio of renowned brands like Alliance, Galaxy, and Primex, Y-ATG delivers high-quality tires designed to offer its customers the lowest cost of ownership.

