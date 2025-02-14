Can alcohol at work and hangover leave help retain talent?

In an unusual move to attract and retain talent, an IT company in Japan offers alcohol at work and hangover leave to its employees.

The world of work has evolved, and so have organisational approaches to employee benefits. While traditional benefits like salary, medical insurance, and basic leaves remain crucial, modern companies are rethinking their policies to align with the expectations of today’s workforce.

While some companies focus on inclusivity and pet care, others take an unconventional approach to employee well-being. An IT company in Japan has taken an unconventional approach to attracting and retaining talent. Osaka-based Trust Ring Co, Ltd has introduced an unusual perk: free alcohol at work and hangover leaves. Yes, you read that right—an unusual but intriguing move.

According to Oddity Central, this unusual perk is aimed to compensate for low salaries and compete with big companies. Under the hangover leave, employees can come late to work if they have a hangover.

Employees see the hangover leave as a welcome flexibility that allows them to get extra rest before returning to work feeling refreshed.

Unable to compete with corporate giants on salary, the CEO decided to focus on non-monetary benefits to attract and retain talent..

The shift toward non-monetary benefits

This trend isn’t limited to Japan. In India, companies like Swiggy and Razorpay have embraced progressive employee benefits, recognising that compensation alone is no longer the sole motivator for today’s workforce.

Companies now extend health coverage beyond the conventional spouse-and-children model, covering siblings, adopted or third children, and even critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and PCOS. These policy updates reflect a shift towards a more holistic and compassionate work environment.

Beyond financial incentives, organisations are also focusing on non-monetary rewards that enhance workplace culture. Flexibility, appreciating people for random acts of kindness, and even thoughtful gestures—like a boss making coffee for an employee—are gaining traction.

Extended maternity and paternity leaves, pet care leave, to take care of the medical requirements of furry babies, and pet insurance has also started gaining pace in India. Some companies have even introduced pet bereavement leave, recognising the emotional impact of losing a furry companion.

As workplaces continue to innovate, one thing is clear—companies must find creative ways to engage and retain talent. Whether it's hangover leave or holistic health benefits, the future of work is evolving beyond just paychecks.