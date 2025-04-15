Disprz hits ₹100 crore ARR, sets sights on GenAI-led skilling expansion

To support this expansion, Disprz has strengthened its partner network and invested in customer success, implementation, and consulting teams across the region.

Enterprise skilling platform Disprz has crossed the ₹100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark, driven by its expanding presence across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The milestone comes amid growing enterprise demand for AI-powered workforce transformation and marks a key inflection point for the company, which now aims to double its ARR to ₹200 crore by 2028.

Disprz serves over 500 companies, including major players in banking, retail, digital commerce, and manufacturing. Its GenAI-driven platform supports personalised capability development, positioning it as a core partner for organisations rethinking traditional learning and development (L&D) strategies.

“This milestone is more than just a revenue number—it’s a testament to how we’ve helped enterprises across diverse markets in APAC rewire their learning and skilling engines with AI at the core,” said Subramanian Viswanathan, Co-founder and CEO of Disprz. “Traditional L&D, which relied heavily on content and platforms, is being disrupted by AI agents. Disprz is proud to be at the forefront of this shift.”

The company attributes its growth to rising demand for outcome-driven, scalable skilling solutions. Revenue from India alone rose over 50% in the past year. To support this expansion, Disprz has strengthened its partner network and invested in customer success, implementation, and consulting teams across the region.

Disprz has been an early mover in integrating GenAI throughout the learning lifecycle—from content creation and adaptive skilling paths to conversational assessments. It recently began piloting AI-powered L&D agents, designed to support learning in real time with personalised coaching and support.

The company is also introducing “Disprz Originals,” a suite of mobile-first, bite-sized learning content focused on high-growth roles across industries. Its proprietary skills engine, meanwhile, uses performance data and user context to continuously tailor learning journeys.

Customers cite ease of use, adaptability, and innovation as key differentiators. “We have partnered with Disprz for over two years to empower our workforce and our partners through seamless training and assessments,” said Shripad Thosar, Head of L&D, Performance and Talent Management at Voltas. “Their GenAI authoring tool has been especially useful in creating our own learning content.”

Disprz says its platform helps businesses align skilling investments with measurable business outcomes—ranging from improved productivity and onboarding to enhanced employee retention and agile reskilling.

As it sets its sights on ₹200 crore in ARR, Disprz plans to deepen GenAI integration, expand regionally, and strengthen its ecosystem partnerships to stay ahead in a fast-evolving skilling market.