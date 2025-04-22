Infosys doubles down on GCC expansion, appoints Deval Shah to lead New Practice

Infosys' new GCC practice aligns with Project Altius, which positions GCCs as a key growth driver, according to an internal note.

Infosys is bolstering its presence in the rapidly growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) market by launching a full-fledged GCC practice and appointing Deval Shah to head the division. Shah, formerly Managing Director and Country Head for Danske IT and Support Services India, is currently Vice President and Delivery Head at Infosys. His new role is part of the company's broader strategy to drive growth through the GCC segment.

The move follows Infosys’ significant engagement with Danske Bank, which awarded the Indian IT services giant a $454 million contract two years ago. As part of that deal, Infosys took over Danske Bank’s IT centre in India, absorbing approximately 1,400 employees. The collaboration aimed to modernise the Danish bank’s technology capabilities, streamline talent access, and boost productivity.

The launch of the dedicated GCC practice is aligned with Infosys’ internal transformation initiative, Project Altius. According to an internal note shared with employees, the initiative positions the GCC business as one of the company’s primary growth drivers. “The GCC market is expanding rapidly, offering opportunities for both multi-year transformation deals such as BOT (build, operate and transfer), assisted captives, and joint ventures, as well as providing embedded support for scaling up existing centres,” the note stated.

Infosys is already witnessing robust activity in this space, with a strong pipeline of deals requiring comprehensive support—from solution design to legal, tax, and compliance aspects. The note further highlighted the evolution of the firm’s current centre of excellence into a full-fledged GCC practice to meet growing client demands.

When asked about the expanded focus on GCCs, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh told The Times of India, “We’re working very closely with our GCC clients to help them establish or scale different operational models. Recently, we announced a major win in this area with a services business and another with an airline, which reinforces our confidence.”

Earlier this year, Infosys also began setting up a GCC in Bengaluru for German airline Lufthansa. This initiative is part of a renewed IT contract valued at nearly $300 million and aims to enhance software development and support services for the Lufthansa Group, with a focus on both internal systems and external airline customers.

The GCC space is witnessing heightened activity across the IT sector. Rival firm Cognizant recently appointed Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of its GCC service line. Based in Hyderabad, she is tasked with driving Cognizant’s global GCC strategy and leading a cross-functional team. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has indicated a shift in the industry’s approach to GCCs, seeing them not as competition, but as collaborative partners.

With Deval Shah now leading the charge, Infosys appears well-positioned to capture a significant share of the expanding GCC market. The dedicated practice signals Infosys’ intent to go beyond traditional IT services and become a strategic enabler for global enterprises looking to establish and scale operations in India and beyond.