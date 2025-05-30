Myntra creates 20,000+ jobs to meet expected surge in demand

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra has created over 20,000 employment opportunities through its partners for the 22nd edition of its flagship End Of Reason Sale (EORS), scheduled from May 31. These additional roles will support logistics, customer service, and last-mile operations.

This additional workforce in the warehouse includes 22% women, fulfilling roles such as sorting, grading, and packing across the fulfillment centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. Reflecting geo-diversity, the additional workforce has representation from various parts of India, including states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Of the 20,000 people, ~4500 delivery partners and ~1000 customer champions have been added in the last mile operations and contact center in the last mile operations and contact center, respectively. Backed by a robust supply chain, through Myntra’s distribution centers and the renowned Kirana network - Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation, Myntra’s delivery network, spread across 98% of the serviceable pincodes in the country, will serve as the backbone for the 22nd edition of EORS.

“The creation of over 20,000 employment opportunities for the 22nd edition of EORS to meet the expected surge in demand is a testament to our ‘Customer First’ commitment. It is great to see a strong representation of women and the inclusion of people from diverse regions,” said Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra.