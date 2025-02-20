People Matters expands in the Middle East to empower HR & talent leaders

People Matters has been a driving force in helping organisations reshape their people and work culture, and now bringing its expertise, insights, and resources to the Middle East.

People Matters, the ever-growing community and niche media platform for over 500K HR and talent leaders across India, Southeast Asia, and Australia/New Zealand, has now stepped into the Middle East region.

People Matters has been a driving force in helping organisations reshape their people and work culture, and now bringing its expertise, insights, and resources to the Middle East. As the region undergoes rapid transformation—driven by economic shifts, new technologies, and changing work dynamics—HR professionals are navigating challenges like AI, automation, the skills gap, and evolving employee expectations. It aims to help HR and talent leaders navigate global trends, emerging technologies, and innovative & practical HR strategies to shape the future of work.

With the expansion, People Matters plans to open an office in the Middle East to become the nerve centre of the region's evolving business landscape, driven by economic diversification and tech advancements.

Pushkaraj Bidwai, Chief Executive Officer of People Matters commented on the expansion, “As the Middle East redefines the future of work, People Matters is excited to be part of this journey. We believe that building a strong, engaged HR and leadership community is key to unlocking the next phase of workforce transformation and driving long-term success. Our mission is to empower HR and talent leaders with the right knowledge, tools, and connections to create workplaces that drive meaningful impact in the new world of work.”

To mark this exciting step, People Matters hosted special gatherings in Dubai and Riyadh, bringing together top HR and talent leaders to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the future of work.

Aditya Chopra, Head- New Markets, People Matters, said, “At People Matters, our goal is to become the nerve centre for people and work transformation across the Middle East. By empowering organisations with the right opportunities, we aim to unlock innovation, foster excellence, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s national vision for workforce development and sustainable growth.”