Google co-founder lets AI run appraisals – and it found talent he missed

In a striking revelation that underscores the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the workplace, Google co-founder Sergey Brin shared that he has been using AI tools for appraisals and task delegation within Google’s Gemini product team. Speaking on a recent episode of the All In podcast, Brin discussed how AI has become a powerful assistant in making key management decisions — including identifying high-performing yet quiet team members who might otherwise go unnoticed.

Brin explained that AI played a vital role in streamlining his responsibilities, particularly those involving team management, decision-making, and recognising employee contributions. According to him, the AI tool he used was capable of scanning vast amounts of chat data to answer complex questions and summarise long conversations — an otherwise time-consuming task for humans.

“It could suck down a whole chat space and then answer pretty complicated questions,” Brin said on the podcast.

This functionality allowed him not only to better understand the flow of team discussions but also to identify who was contributing the most, regardless of how vocal or visible the person was in meetings.

In one particular case, Brin said the AI helped him spot a young female engineer whose hard work had flown under the radar. The AI flagged her as a significant contributor during the appraisal cycle. “She wasn’t very vocal,” Brin noted. After speaking with her manager, Brin confirmed that she had indeed been consistently delivering valuable work — ultimately leading to her receiving a well-deserved appraisal.

This example illustrates how AI tools can help overcome the limitations of human bias or oversight in performance reviews. By analysing unstructured data like chat logs and team communications, AI can surface insights that might otherwise be missed.

In addition to appraisals, Brin said he also uses AI to assist with task assignments across the Gemini team. By analysing team activity, performance history, and conversations, the AI helped him delegate responsibilities more efficiently. This use of AI in team operations suggests a future where managers might increasingly rely on digital co-pilots for core HR and operational functions.

Although Brin didn’t specify the AI tool he used, it is widely believed that he was referring to Gemini, Google’s advanced AI chatbot and a flagship product of its AI division. Google’s Gemini is known for its broad capabilities — from solving complex mathematical problems to generating images, videos, and written content.

Brin further acknowledged that AI can outperform humans in many areas such as mathematics and coding, and that its analytical power makes it a valuable tool in management. However, his remarks also open up larger discussions around the ethical use of AI in the workplace — especially when it comes to employee surveillance, data privacy, and fairness in appraisal systems.