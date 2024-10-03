AdvantageClub.ai launches employee wellness marketplace

New platform addresses gaps in traditional wellness programs with an integrated, flexible solution.

AdvantageClub.ai, a leading player in employee engagement and flexible benefits, has launched Advantage Wellness, a comprehensive wellness marketplace. This platform aims to transform corporate wellness programs by offering a holistic, employee-centric solution.

The platform aims to tackle longstanding issues with traditional corporate wellness programs, such as fragmented services, low adoption rates, and single-provider limitations. Developed as part of the company’s Advantage FlexBen initiative, it consolidates services like health checkups, OPD consultations, fitness programs, and social wellness activities into a unified platform, giving employees the freedom to choose from top service providers based on their individual preferences.

The new platform seeks to address common problems, including the lack of integration in existing wellness offerings and the reliance on cumbersome reimbursement models. Many organisations use single-provider wellness solutions, restricting employees' access to a broader range of services. Over time, this results in a poor employee experience and limited engagement.

“We’ve seen firsthand how disjointed wellness programs can negatively affect both employee experience and company ROI. Employees can now choose what works best for them, and companies only pay for what’s actually used. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai.

Powered by the company’s proprietary Adva.AI, Advantage Wellness offers personalised recommendations and data-driven insights, enhancing employee engagement with available programs.

The pay-for-what-you-use model also ensures that companies optimise their wellness investments, achieving higher redemption rates—ranging from 80-90%—for large corporate wellness programs in recent years.