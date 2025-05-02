No, Elon Musk is not being replaced as CEO at all: Confirms Tesla's chair

The chair reaffirmed the board’s strong backing of Musk, saying they remain confident in his ability to drive Tesla’s growth plans forward.

Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm has categorically denied reports suggesting the company is seeking a replacement for CEO Elon Musk. In response to a Wall Street Journal article claiming that Tesla's board had approached executive search firms to find a new CEO, Denholm stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the report is "absolutely false" and affirmed the board's strong confidence in Musk's leadership.

The Wall Street Journal's report cited unnamed sources alleging that Tesla's board initiated a CEO search due to concerns over Musk's involvement with President Donald Trump's administration, particularly his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Journal maintained its reporting, stating that the current status of the board's efforts could not be determined.

Musk dismissed the report as a "deliberately false article" on X. He acknowledged investor concerns about his time spent on government duties and announced plans to reduce his involvement in DOGE to focus more on Tesla. "Starting next month, I'll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla, now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done," Musk said during a recent earnings call.

Tesla has faced challenges in recent months, including declining sales and stock performance. In April, Tesla's sales in France and Denmark dropped by 59% and 67%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company's stock has also experienced volatility, influenced by Musk's political engagements and the broader market environment.

Despite these challenges, Denholm emphasized the board's support for Musk. "The board is highly confident in Elon’s ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead," she stated.

Tesla's strategic focus has shifted towards AI and robotics, with initiatives like autonomous taxis and humanoid robots taking center stage. While some investors have expressed concerns about this pivot, others believe it aligns with Musk's vision for the company's future. Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities commented, "We would be surprised if the board was still heading down this search path as of today," predicting that Musk would remain CEO for at least another five years.

The company's governance practices have come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the board's independence. Critics argue that Denholm's close ties to Musk and her significant compensation from Tesla may compromise her objectivity. A Delaware judge previously ruled that Denholm's substantial earnings from Tesla stock options could affect her independence as a board member.

In response to these concerns, Tesla's board is reportedly considering adding an independent director to enhance governance and maintain investor confidence. Despite the controversies, the board's recent statements suggest a unified front in support of Musk's continued leadership.

As Tesla navigates market challenges and strategic shifts, the reaffirmation of Musk's position as CEO underscores the board's commitment to his vision for the company's future. Investors and industry observers will be watching closely to see how Tesla addresses its current hurdles and capitalizes on emerging opportunities in the evolving automotive and technology landscapes.