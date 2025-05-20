Emotional distress is becoming a hidden epidemic in India Inc.: HCL Healthcare

The study reveals, 84% report persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, followed by moderate to severe anxiety among 59% employees.

India Inc is facing a silent epidemic of emotional distress. A new report by HCL Healthcare reveals that 84% of employees experience persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, while anxiety and sleep issues are also widespread—signaling an urgent need for a cultural reset in how companies address mental well-being.

The study reveals, 84% report persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, followed by moderate to severe anxiety among 59%, around 47% report sleep less than 7 hours, while 20% report poor sleep quality.

The findings have been taken from more than 4,200 emotional-wellness consultations conducted across five major companies.

These figures point to a workforce stretched thin — not just by deadlines, but by self-doubt, relationship stress, and a lack of emotional recovery.

We’re seeing a major shift in what drives efficiency—it’s not just skills or systems, but how well people manage their emotions,” says Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Corporation and CEO, HCL Healthcare.

“Over 60% of employee stress stems from personal or relationship issues. When left unaddressed, these struggles erode engagement and trust—impacting business outcomes.”

Malhotra emphasises that investing in emotional well-being yields up to 2.5× ROI, not just in productivity, but also in building a resilient and trusting culture.

Top Emotional Health Challenges Faced by Employees

34%: Self-esteem issues, overthinking, loneliness

27%: Family or relationship stress

18%: Pre-existing mental health conditions

14%: Career-related stress

5%: Health-linked emotional distress

The results show a clear picture of what today's corporate employees endure self-Improvement Challenges (34%): Poor self-esteem, excessive thinking, feeling alone

• Family & Relationship Stress (27%): Changes, family issues, problems with partners

• Pre-existing Psychological Conditions (18%): Dealing with depression, anxiety, OCD bipolar disorder

• Career-Related Stress (14%): Pressure from career choices setting goals, and balancing work and life

• Health-Linked Emotional Distress (5%): Coping with feelings from long-term health problems.

These findings — from a blended workforce (55% women, 45% men) — show that emotional health affects everything from productivity to loyalty and innovation.

A Call for Proactive Mental Wellness

HCL Healthcare urges a move from reactive wellness programs to culture-driven emotional support systems. Key recommendations include:

Expanding Access: Onsite clinics and 24/7 digital wellness platforms

Normalising Conversations: Open leadership messaging and peer support

Empowering Managers: Training in emotional intelligence and early intervention

“We’ve seen organisations unlock up to 2.5× ROI by investing in preventive emotional care,” added Malhotra. “This is not just about reducing attrition or absenteeism—it’s about building cultures where people feel safe, seen, and supported.”