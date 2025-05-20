News: Emotional distress is becoming a hidden epidemic in India Inc.: HCL Healthcare

Life @ Work

Emotional distress is becoming a hidden epidemic in India Inc.: HCL Healthcare

The study reveals, 84% report persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, followed by moderate to severe anxiety among 59% employees.
Emotional distress is becoming a hidden epidemic in India Inc.: HCL Healthcare

India Inc is facing a silent epidemic of emotional distress. A new report by HCL Healthcare reveals that 84% of employees experience persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, while anxiety and sleep issues are also widespread—signaling an urgent need for a cultural reset in how companies address mental well-being.

The study reveals, 84% report persistent low mood or depressive thoughts, followed by moderate to severe anxiety among 59%, around 47% report sleep less than 7 hours, while 20% report poor sleep quality.

The findings have been taken from more than 4,200 emotional-wellness consultations conducted across five major companies.

These figures point to a workforce stretched thin — not just by deadlines, but by self-doubt, relationship stress, and a lack of emotional recovery.

We’re seeing a major shift in what drives efficiency—it’s not just skills or systems, but how well people manage their emotions,” says Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Corporation and CEO, HCL Healthcare.

“Over 60% of employee stress stems from personal or relationship issues. When left unaddressed, these struggles erode engagement and trust—impacting business outcomes.”

Malhotra emphasises that investing in emotional well-being yields up to 2.5× ROI, not just in productivity, but also in building a resilient and trusting culture.

Top Emotional Health Challenges Faced by Employees

34%: Self-esteem issues, overthinking, loneliness

27%: Family or relationship stress

18%: Pre-existing mental health conditions

14%: Career-related stress

5%: Health-linked emotional distress

The results show a clear picture of what today's corporate employees endure self-Improvement Challenges (34%): Poor self-esteem, excessive thinking, feeling alone

• Family & Relationship Stress (27%): Changes, family issues, problems with partners

• Pre-existing Psychological Conditions (18%): Dealing with depression, anxiety, OCD bipolar disorder

• Career-Related Stress (14%): Pressure from career choices setting goals, and balancing work and life

• Health-Linked Emotional Distress (5%): Coping with feelings from long-term health problems.

These findings — from a blended workforce (55% women, 45% men) — show that emotional health affects everything from productivity to loyalty and innovation. 

A Call for Proactive Mental Wellness

HCL Healthcare urges a move from reactive wellness programs to culture-driven emotional support systems. Key recommendations include:

  • Expanding Access: Onsite clinics and 24/7 digital wellness platforms
  • Normalising Conversations: Open leadership messaging and peer support
  • Empowering Managers: Training in emotional intelligence and early intervention

“We’ve seen organisations unlock up to 2.5× ROI by investing in preventive emotional care,” added Malhotra. “This is not just about reducing attrition or absenteeism—it’s about building cultures where people feel safe, seen, and supported.”

Read full story

Topics: Life @ Work, #Wellbeing, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

International HR Day: Scaling people, powering growth- HR’s strategic role in a borderless world

International HR Day: Scaling people, powering growth- HR’s strategic role in a borderless world

Why 2025 is the toughest year yet for HR leaders — A look on International HR Day

Why 2025 is the toughest year yet for HR leaders — A look on International HR Day

Nearly 70% of CHROs are replaced after a CEO change: Study

Nearly 70% of CHROs are replaced after a CEO change: Study

How automation and AI-powered talent insights are accelerating modern hiring

How automation and AI-powered talent insights are accelerating modern hiring

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy