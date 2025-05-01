Is Indian work culture still lagging in employee-friendly practices?

A recent Reddit post by an Indian employee shows how traditional HR practices in India can clash with progressive global work cultures—even within the same organisation.

As the world of work continues to evolve, with hybrid models, flexibility, and employee wellbeing becoming central to workplace policies, some Indian companies still seem to resist these changes. A recent Reddit post by an Indian employee working for a European company has reignited the debate over whether India’s traditional work culture is holding employees back, even when the broader organization embraces flexibility.

The anonymous employee praised their company’s employee-friendly policies, which include a flexible 8-hour workday and a hybrid model that requires just four days in the office. “After spending a year here, I was genuinely happy with the work culture,” the employee wrote. “It’s a big step up from what I was used to.”

But a recent experience changed that perception. The employee, who works out of the India office while the rest of the team is based in Europe, suffered a foot sprain and was advised to avoid commuting for two weeks. After taking a week’s leave, the employee requested to work from home for the second week. The Europe-based manager had no issue with it—especially since other team members routinely work from home with no formal reason.

However, the company’s Indian HR team took a different stance. Despite the employee being fully capable of working remotely, HR allegedly insisted on them taking additional leave, citing internal policy. “Now I’ll have a big backlog when I return. I was saving those leaves for later in the year,” the employee wrote. “It’s absurd—my work is completely remote, and yet I’m being forced to take leave when I don’t need to.”

This post struck a chord with many online, with users highlighting the disconnect between Indian managerial mindsets and the realities of modern, hybrid work. It raises larger questions: Is there a trust deficit in Indian workplaces? Are employees still being micromanaged, even when job roles allow for autonomy?

Indian work culture has often been described as hierarchical and output-focused, with a strong emphasis on visibility and control. In contrast, many global organizations are moving toward trust-based cultures that prioritize outcomes over hours spent at the desk.

While there are certainly progressive Indian organizations pushing the envelope on flexibility and employee experience, cases like this suggest that a traditional mindset persists in many HR practices—particularly when it comes to remote work and trust in employee autonomy.

As Indian companies compete in a global talent marketplace, this kind of rigid thinking could become a liability. The new generation of workers is increasingly seeking workplaces that trust them, support their wellbeing, and offer flexibility—regardless of geography.

This reminds me of the debate on Narayan Murthy and L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's call for a 70 and 90-hour work week, respectively. L&T Chairman hit the headlines when he expressed regret for not making people work on Sundays when asked why L&T requires employees to work on Saturdays, despite being a conglomerate.

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy reignited the debate on work ethics with his advocacy for a 70-hour workweek, calling it a necessity for India’s growth and progress.