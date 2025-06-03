After cutting 6,000 globally, Microsoft lays off hundreds more

Microsoft clarified that the decision wasn’t directly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), although AI remains central to its broader strategy and efforts to boost employee productivity.

Microsoft has initiated another round of job cuts, shedding hundreds of roles only weeks after it laid off nearly 6,000 employees globally. This fresh wave of redundancies, confirmed through a filing with Washington state’s Employment Security Department, affects 305 employees in Redmond, the company’s headquarters. It brings the total number of layoffs in Microsoft's home state to nearly 2,300 in recent weeks.

The move reflects the software giant’s continued efforts to streamline operations amidst a fast-evolving technological and economic environment. According to a report published by Geekwire, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that this latest round of layoffs is distinct from the broader workforce reduction that affected approximately 6,000 employees globally. Despite the proximity in timing, the company emphasised that the new redundancies represent “significantly less than 1%” of its total workforce worldwide.

In a statement to Geekwire, Microsoft said, “Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and to support our customers and partners.”

The company further clarified that the decision was not directly linked to artificial intelligence (AI), even though AI continues to shape Microsoft’s broader strategy and employee productivity initiatives. “We’re using AI to help our employees focus on the most meaningful and important tasks,” the statement noted, suggesting that automation and AI-driven transformation could still be influencing the way work is distributed internally.

The cuts appear aligned with a broader strategy to improve operational efficiency by eliminating overlapping roles and flattening management layers. This structural approach is not new to Microsoft. Historically, the company has adjusted its workforce and internal setup to reflect market shifts, technological advancements, and evolving business goals.

Although Microsoft did not specify which departments or business units were impacted in the latest round of job losses, the direction is unmistakable: the company is recalibrating to remain competitive and agile. By trimming its workforce, especially in its headquarters, Microsoft may be attempting to centralise decision-making and reduce operational complexity.

The recent layoffs follow a similar pattern seen across the global tech sector, where major firms, including Amazon, Meta, and Google, have enacted sweeping job cuts since 2023. Many of these changes are linked to over-hiring during the pandemic, changing customer demands, and the need to adapt to new technology paradigms, particularly in AI and cloud computing.

Despite the unsettling news for affected employees, Microsoft remains a leader in generative AI development and cloud technology. The company has made significant investments in OpenAI and continues to integrate AI into core products like Microsoft 365 and Azure. These strategic priorities are expected to shape the company’s next phase of growth, even as it trims back in other areas.

The 305 layoffs in Redmond are part of a broader realignment, and while the number may seem small in the context of Microsoft's global workforce—estimated at over 220,000—the impact is real for those affected. For Washington state, this adds to a growing list of tech job reductions that have continued to ripple through the region’s economy since early 2023.