HSBC targets 10% workforce cut in global restructuring strategy

The move aligns with CEO Georges Elhedery’s broader strategy to cut global expenses by $1.8 billion by the end of 2026.

HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, is set to cut 348 jobs in France—approximately 10% of its workforce in the country—as part of a strategic cost-reduction initiative. The job cuts will be implemented through a voluntary redundancy scheme, the bank confirmed on Wednesday. This decision is in line with CEO Georges Elhedery’s plan to slash $1.8 billion in expenses globally by the end of 2026.

The information was first reported by Reuters, citing HSBC’s official statement. The bank highlighted that this move aligns with its broader transformation strategy aimed at simplifying its operations, becoming more agile, and adapting to a highly competitive and uncertain economic environment.

“These developments in France reflect the acceleration of the implementation of HSBC's strategy aimed at simplifying the organisation to make it more agile ... adapting to an uncertain economic environment, growing competition and high internal costs,” the bank stated.

HSBC has already made significant changes to its European footprint. In recent years, the London-headquartered lender exited the French retail banking and insurance markets, selling off those divisions to streamline operations and focus on high-growth markets, particularly in Asia. The sale was part of a retreat from slow-growing regions such as Europe and North America, where HSBC has struggled to compete with larger local players.

CEO Georges Elhedery, who took over leadership amid a challenging global economic landscape, has placed strong emphasis on cost control and operational efficiency. The upcoming job reductions in France are one piece of this broader global agenda, which also includes technological investments and organisational restructuring.

The voluntary nature of the redundancies indicates an effort to reduce workforce numbers while mitigating disruption and resistance. However, the announcement may still cause concern among employees and unions, particularly given the scale of the planned cuts and the broader trend of job reductions across the financial services industry in Europe.

HSBC’s cost-cutting strategy comes at a time when many global banks are reassessing their business models, grappling with high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased regulatory pressure. While the bank continues to maintain a strong presence in key international markets, its recent moves reflect a clear shift in focus toward profitability, resilience, and digital transformation.