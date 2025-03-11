NASA job cuts begin! Chief scientist’s office among first to go

While the memo did not specify the number of positions to be eliminated, it confirmed that the cuts would impact multiple high-profile offices within NASA.

NASA informed its employees on Monday that the agency will undergo workforce reductions as part of a broader governmentwide restructuring effort. Among the key changes, the space agency will eliminate its Office of the Chief Scientist and make significant cuts to other departments, signaling a shift in priorities under the current administration.

Janet Petro, NASA’s acting director, announced the decision in a memo to staff obtained by USA TODAY. Describing the move as a "phased reduction in force," Petro emphasized that the layoffs are occurring ahead of a Thursday deadline for federal agencies to submit workforce reduction plans to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

While the memo did not specify the number of positions to be eliminated, it confirmed that the cuts would impact multiple high-profile offices within NASA. The closures will include the Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy; the Office of the Chief Scientist; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) branch within the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity. Additionally, the overall workforce in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity will also be reduced.

The workforce restructuring aligns with a broader initiative spearheaded by the administration, which has mandated government agencies to streamline operations. This effort follows an announcement made on February 11 by former President Donald Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk, who has been appointed as the public face of the Department of Government Efficiency. The administration’s aim is to cut costs and reduce government expenditure, with federal agencies expected to comply by submitting comprehensive layoff plans.

"Our colleagues impacted by these changes have been valued members of our team," Petro stated in the memo. "Their hard work has helped shape our successes in recent years, and we are deeply grateful for all they have contributed."

The elimination of NASA’s Office of the Chief Scientist marks a significant shift, as the department has historically played a critical role in shaping the agency’s long-term scientific vision and research priorities. Similarly, the closure of the Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy suggests a potential reallocation of resources away from research-driven policy initiatives. The downsizing of the DEIA branch also raises questions about the agency’s future commitment to diversity and inclusion efforts.

These reductions come at a time when NASA is actively working on several high-profile missions, including the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon, and ongoing Mars exploration projects. Some industry experts and former NASA officials have voiced concerns that these cuts could impact the agency’s long-term strategic direction and innovation capabilities.

As the deadline for submitting layoff plans to OPM approaches, the full scope of NASA’s workforce reductions remains uncertain. Employees and stakeholders across the scientific community will be closely watching how the agency adapts to these changes and what implications they may have for the future of U.S. space exploration.