Walmart restructures: 1,500 employees to lose jobs in latest cost-cutting move

As Walmart navigates a complex retail environment, marked by fierce competition from rivals such as Amazon and shifting consumer expectations, these changes aim to sharpen its operational focus and improve profitability.

Walmart, the United States’ retail giant and largest private employer, is set to cut around 1,500 jobs globally as part of a restructuring effort aimed at simplifying its operations and accelerating future growth. According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the job reductions will affect Walmart’s global technology operations, e-commerce fulfilment teams within U.S. stores, and its advertising division, Walmart Connect.

The memo states, “To accelerate our progress delivering the experiences that will define the future of retail, we must sharpen our focus.” As part of this restructuring, the company will not only eliminate some roles but also create new positions to align with evolving business priorities.

Walmart currently employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2.1 million employees worldwide, making it one of the largest employers on a global scale. The company is also a major importer, sourcing roughly 60% of its imports—primarily clothing, electronics, and toys—from China.

The job cuts follow earlier moves by Walmart to streamline its workforce and operational footprint. In February, Walmart closed its North Carolina office and relocated some employees to its key hubs in California and Arkansas. This was part of a broader effort to consolidate teams and improve efficiency across the company.

The announcement of the job cuts comes amid broader economic challenges, including increased supply chain costs caused by the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions under President Donald Trump’s administration. Last week, Walmart revealed plans to raise prices on certain products by the end of May to offset rising expenses linked to tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Walmart’s latest plan to cut jobs, highlighting the company’s continued focus on reorganisation in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. By focusing on critical areas such as technology and e-commerce, Walmart aims to better position itself for future competition in the digital retail space.

Walmart’s restructuring reflects wider trends in the retail industry where companies are increasingly investing in technology, automation, and digital platforms to meet changing consumer behaviours. The company’s global technology operations include efforts to enhance online shopping experiences and improve supply chain efficiencies, while the e-commerce fulfilment teams play a critical role in managing online order deliveries from stores.

Walmart Connect, the company’s advertising arm, also forms a key part of its digital strategy. Advertising revenues have become increasingly important as retailers leverage data and digital platforms to reach consumers more effectively.

Despite the planned job reductions, Walmart remains committed to investing in growth areas. The memo highlights the company’s intention to open new roles that align with future strategic priorities, signalling a shift rather than a wholesale reduction in workforce numbers.