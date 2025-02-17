News: Zomato introduces Nugget, an in-house AI enabled customer support platform

Business

Zomato introduces Nugget, an in-house AI enabled customer support platform

The launch of the AI enabled customer support platform aims to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure.
Zomato introduces Nugget, an in-house AI enabled customer support platform

After rebranding itself as ‘Eternal’ Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, announced introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a post on Linkedin.

“Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal posted on Linkedin.

According to Zomato CEO, Nugget will help 

  • Resolve up to 80% of queries autonomously,
  • Learns & adapts in real-time
  • Requires zero code

“Built over 3 years as an internal tool, Nugget now supports more than 15M interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit & Hyperpure. “We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up,” wrote Goyal.

Nugget is the first product from Zomato Labs, incubator for in-house innovations. “More exciting launches coming soon!,”

Read full story

Topics: Business, Technology, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy