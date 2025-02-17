Zomato introduces Nugget, an in-house AI enabled customer support platform

The launch of the AI enabled customer support platform aims to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure.

After rebranding itself as ‘Eternal’ Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, announced introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a post on Linkedin.

“Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal posted on Linkedin.

According to Zomato CEO, Nugget will help

Resolve up to 80% of queries autonomously,

Learns & adapts in real-time

Requires zero code

“Built over 3 years as an internal tool, Nugget now supports more than 15M interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit & Hyperpure. “We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up,” wrote Goyal.

Nugget is the first product from Zomato Labs, incubator for in-house innovations. “More exciting launches coming soon!,”