AI upskilling to job-hopping: Trends that will lead 2024 workplaces

The pace of change, driven by the widespread adoption of AI and the rapid evolution of organisational dynamics, is unprecedented. Recent research conducted by CoachHub reveals that over 56% of organisations have integrated AI into their HR functions.

As AI's role continues to evolve, and skill requirements undergo transformation, leaders must proactively prepare their workforce with the necessary skills and resources for the forthcoming trends.

Experts from CoachHub, a renowned global digital coaching platform, have outlined their forecasts for work and careers in 2024, shedding light on how organisations can navigate this landscape successfully.

1. Future-focused organisational transformation

The pace of organisational transformation is set to escalate in the upcoming year, driving a shift in business priorities to tackle new challenges. HR leaders need to prepare by offering upskilling opportunities to support employees through these transformations, leveraging a blend of AI and human support to preserve the human touch.

"Digital coaching is an excellent investment in employees, equipping them with skills to navigate change. People drive organisational changes, and their adaptability is crucial for success," says Mat Piaggi, Behavioural Scientist at CoachHub.

2. AI upskilling: A core learning priority

As AI increasingly integrates into work and daily life, 34% agree that AI is a valuable addition to coaching and learning programs. In 2024, organisations must prioritise upskilling in AI for all employees to harness its potential effectively. "The emphasis on AI upskilling will persist, not only because of its workplace value but also the added digital skills it brings to individuals," notes Mat Piaggi.

3. Adapting to an ageing workforce

With more seniors (aged 64 and above) globally than children under five, older workers are gaining significance. To retain them, organisations must design meaningful careers and tap into their wealth of experience for internal upskilling, mentoring, and reflection through coaching interventions. "Organisations can leverage the rich experience of older workers by empowering them as mentors for younger colleagues," adds Sarah Henson, Senior Behavioural Scientist at CoachHub.

4. Continuation of job-hopping trend

Job-hopping remains prevalent, driven by varied motivations like seeking better work-life balance or aligning with company values. Retention strategies will be pivotal in 2024, with coaching emerging as an attractive tool for employee satisfaction and organisational investment. "Organisations can improve employee retention by ensuring job fulfilment through learning and development tools like digital coaching," highlights Rosie Evans-Krimme, Director Innovation Lab & Behavioural Science at CoachHub.

5. Embracing un-learning for workplace efficiency

In the age of information overload, unlearning and single-tasking will gain traction. Unlearning involves questioning established processes, simplifying work complexities, and allowing employees to focus on essentials, reducing overwhelm and enhancing productivity. "Reducing workplace complexity through unlearning allows employees to regain a sense of control and productivity," emphasises Rosie Evans-Krimme.