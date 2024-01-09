Accenture welcomes Binny Mathews as chief procurement officer

Binny Mathews has joined Accenture from Infosys where he worked as senior vice president and group head of Procurement.

Accenture has welcomed Binny Mathews its new chief procurement officer and head of the company’s Procurement Plus (P+) capability, effective January 3.

In this role, Mathews will be responsible for leading the strategic direction for Accenture’s global procurement spend. This includes continuing the transformation of the company’s supply chain into a sustainable, diverse value chain, committed to responsible and profitable buying and 360° supplier partnerships.

Mathews, a seasoned procurement executive has joined Accenture from Infosys where he previously served as senior vice president and group head of Procurement at Infosys. His professional career also includes leading teams at Tata Group, FreeMarkets (now SAP Ariba), and Marico, where he developed innovative and data-driven approaches to sustainable procurement.

“I’m excited to lead Procurement Plus and continue advancing Accenture’s global leadership in responsible buying, with sustainability, transparency, agility, and inclusivity underscoring how we work with our suppliers around the world and across the marketplace,” said Mathews.

“Binny will play a critical role in how we power innovation, growth and business continuity for the organization, ensuring that our global strategy is executed based on local demand and that we lead with data-driven ways to deliver value.”– Margaret Smith, senior managing director and executive director of Corporate Services & Sustainability, Accenture.