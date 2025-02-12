Acuity Knowledge Partners appoints Narasimhan S L as CHRO

Before joining Acuity Knowledge Partners, Narasimhan S L worked with State Street where he worked as Global Head of Talent Acquisition.

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a provider of bespoke research, analytics, talent, and technology solutions to the financial services industry, has announced the appointment of Narasimhan S L as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Based in Bengaluru, Narasimhan as the Executive Committee member will lead their HR, Training & Knowledge Management (TKM), Corporate Services, and Compliance teams.

He will lead efforts in the design and development of a forward-looking people and talent strategy, tailored to support Acuity’s rapid business growth, headcount increase, and various strategic priorities across organic growth, M&A, adoption of technology & AI and professionalisation of business.

He will also oversee global HR strategy and operations, including policy development, employee engagement and organisational design, ensuring seamless processes and thriving workplace culture, as well as oversee talent acquisition efforts, focusing on attracting and retaining top-tier talent to drive business success.

Additionally, he will spearhead Acuity’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to creating a positive social impact. His leadership will align with the Executive Committee’s broader efforts to drive global business growth and ensure that the HR function scales effectively to support operations across 16 global locations.

Narasimhan brings 25 years of extensive experience in HR leadership. Most recently, he served as the Global Head of Talent Acquisition at State Street, where he led global hiring strategies from Singapore, driving talent acquisition for a diverse and dynamic workforce across multiple regions.

Before this, he worked as Head of HR for State Street’s global hubs in India, Poland, and China, overseeing a workforce of approximately 25,000 employees. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in enhancing employee engagement, streamlining operations, and spearheading large-scale HR transformation initiatives.

Welcoming Narasimhan to Acuity, Robert King, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Acuity Knowledge Partners said, “Narasimhan’s deep expertise in global HR strategy and proven ability to lead diverse, high-performing teams across regions will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth. As part of our Executive Committee, Narasimhan will play a crucial role in driving the development of our people and talent strategy, ensuring that we remain a market leader in empowering talent and delivering value to clients worldwide.”

“With its dynamic growth and focus on innovation, this is an exciting time to be part of a company that is redefining the financial services support industry. I look forward to collaborating with Acuity’s talented workforce and leadership team to create a culture that empowers employees, fosters innovation, and aligns with the company’s ambitious growth strategy,” said Narasimhan S L.