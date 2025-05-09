Aditya Birla Fashion appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands

A seasoned leader and Aditya Birla Group veteran, Kumar brings nearly three decades of experience in retail and fashion to his new position.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), one of India’s leading fashion retail companies, has announced the appointment of Vishak Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands. The elevation of Kumar to this critical leadership role is a testament to his long-standing contributions to the Group and ABFRL’s commitment to nurturing talent from within.

A seasoned leader and Aditya Birla Group veteran, Kumar brings nearly three decades of experience in retail and fashion to his new position. He has played a significant role in shaping the Group's retail and apparel businesses since he joined Madura Garments in 1995. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions and has been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation of some of India’s most iconic fashion brands.

Before this appointment, Kumar served as the CEO and Business Head of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL), one of the most successful and strategically significant divisions of ABFRL. Under his leadership, MFL has seen remarkable growth, steering marquee brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England to new heights. These brands today enjoy strong consumer trust and leadership positions in their respective categories, thanks in no small part to Kumar’s sharp business acumen and relentless customer focus.

Before taking the reins at MFL, Kumar also led Aditya Birla Retail as CEO, overseeing key transformations and laying the foundation for sustainable business growth. His deep operational expertise, combined with a customer-centric mindset and an unwavering commitment to excellence, have consistently made him a respected leader within the Group.

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (1989–1993), and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore—two of India’s most prestigious educational institutions. His academic background has complemented his strategic leadership style, which blends analytical thinking with strong people orientation.

Known for his dedication to both business and talent development, Kumar is a strong advocate of grooming future leaders. His emphasis on building high-performing teams has created a culture of empowerment and innovation within ABFRL. He was recognized for his leadership contributions with the Chairman's Outstanding Leader Award in 2014 and the Leader of Leaders Award in 2022—two of the highest internal honors at the Aditya Birla Group.

Commenting on the appointment, ABFRL noted that Vishak Kumar's elevation to the CEO of Lifestyle Brands reinforces the company's long-term vision of building a future-ready organization through continuity, experience, and leadership from within.

As CEO of Lifestyle Brands, Kumar will now be responsible for spearheading the company’s next phase of growth in the premium and aspirational fashion segments. With his proven track record, strong industry knowledge, and deep connection to the company’s values and vision, Kumar is well-positioned to take Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands to greater heights in the evolving fashion retail landscape.