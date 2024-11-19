Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Vamsi Dasetty comes with more than two decades of experience across varied sectors including Telecom, Oil & Gas, and Management Consulting.

Airtel has elevated Vamsi Dasetty as the Senior Vice President and head HR - Network and People Analytics. In this role, Vamsi is responsible for heading HR for network functions and the people analytics charter for Airtel. He is also responsible for partnering with CTO and network leadership team and ‘Be Limitless’ in what we do for our customers (internal and external). Additionally, Vamsi is also leading people analytics charter for Airtel.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President, Head HR - Network and People Analytics at airtel!,” he posted on Linkedin.

Vamsi, who has been with Airtel since 2020, worked as senior VP and head of total rewards and HR analytics before being elevated to SVP and head of HR. Before joining Airtel, Vamsi worked with Ola (ANI Technologies) as group head of performance and rewards. Vodafone, Cairn India, and McKinsey and Company are other organisations where he worked previously. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

He is an HR professional with experience in top-tier organisations across varied sectors including telecom, oil & gas and management consulting. His key strengths include analytical and problem-solving skills in people-related initiatives. He has expertise in HR generalist and specialist roles in rewards, business partnering, OD and change management with strong linkage to business outcomes and delivery.