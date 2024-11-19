News: Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Appointments

Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Vamsi Dasetty comes with more than two decades of experience across varied sectors including Telecom, Oil & Gas, and Management Consulting.
Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Airtel has elevated Vamsi Dasetty as the Senior Vice President and head HR - Network and People Analytics. In this role, Vamsi is responsible for heading HR for network functions and the people analytics charter for Airtel. He is also responsible for partnering with CTO and network leadership team and ‘Be Limitless’ in what we do for our customers (internal and external). Additionally, Vamsi is also leading people analytics charter for Airtel.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President, Head HR - Network and People Analytics at airtel!,” he posted on Linkedin.

Vamsi, who has been with Airtel since 2020, worked as senior VP and head of total rewards and HR analytics before being elevated to SVP and head of HR. Before joining Airtel, Vamsi worked with Ola (ANI Technologies) as group head of performance and rewards. Vodafone, Cairn India, and McKinsey and Company are other organisations where he worked previously. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

He is an HR professional with experience in top-tier organisations across varied sectors including telecom, oil & gas and management consulting. His key strengths include analytical and problem-solving skills in people-related initiatives. He has expertise in HR generalist and specialist roles in rewards, business partnering, OD and change management with strong linkage to business outcomes and delivery.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Musk's 'X'ploration of Twitter: A twisty tale

Musk's 'X'ploration of Twitter: A twisty tale

C-Suite shuffle: Top CEO appointments and transitions

C-Suite shuffle: Top CEO appointments and transitions

Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Airtel elevates Vamsi Dasetty as SVP Head HR

Praveen Kuruvalli rejoins AM/NS India as Head HR - Centre of Excellence

Praveen Kuruvalli rejoins AM/NS India as Head HR - Centre of Excellence

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy