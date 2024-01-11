Arvind Limited onboards Nirav as CHRO, Textile & Apparel

Nirav S has joined Arvind Limited from Veeda Clinical Research where he worked as a CHRO.

Textile company Arvind Limited has appointed Nirav S as the chief human resources officer – Textile & Apparel. He is based in Ahmedabad.

Nirav has joined Arvind with 19 years of qualitative & result-oriented experience at different levels in human resource functions for technology, commercial, R&D, manufacturing & shared service organisations.

His experience lies in workforce planning, talent reviews, succession planning, OD interventions, retention strategy, mobility, HR operation & HR Transformation. In his previous role, Nirav worked with Veeda Clinical Research as a CHRO.

ITT, Schneider Electric, and Torrent Power are other organisations where he worked previously. An alumnus of MS University, Nirav started his career with Aditya Birla Group as Sr. Officer.