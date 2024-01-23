News: Ascendion names Brijitha Prasanth as Head HR

In her new role at Ascendion, Brijitha Prasanth brings over 27 years of HR expertise, including employee engagement, talent retention, culture and employee relations, DEI, and employer branding.
Ascendion, a US-based IT service management firm, has announced the appointment of Brijitha Prasanth as the Head of Human Resources, effective immediately.

In her new role, Brijitha will be responsible for people and culture at the Global Talent Centre in Bangalore. She brings a wealth of experience encompassing HR business partnering, talent acquisition, total rewards, HR operations and automation, organisation development interventions, HR analytics, change management, post-M&A integration, employee engagement, talent retention, culture and employee relations, diversity and inclusion, and employer branding.

Before her appointment, Brijitha worked with CSC in the capacity of Vice President of HR for nearly eight years. Prior to that, she served Viteos as the VP of HR and BMR Advisors as Associate Director and HRBP. She also worked with Haribhakti Group and Sun-n-Sand Group Of Hotels at the beginning of her career. On the academic front, she holds an MBA in HRM, a Bachelor's in Economics, and a Diploma in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare from the University of Pune.

Brijitha announced her new role on LinkedIn, stating, 'Thrilled to announce my new role as Head HR - People & Culture: Global Talent Centre at Ascendion! Excited to take the lead in shaping our people strategy and driving positive change. Inspired by Steve Jobs: 'Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people.' Thrilled to lead this incredible team and looking forward to making a lasting impact and fostering a culture of excellence.”

