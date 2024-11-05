AWS appoints Sandeep Dutta as regional president

AWS appoints Sandeep Dutta as president for India and South Asia, strengthening its commitment to digital adoption and sustainable growth in the region.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has welcomed Sandeep Dutta as president for India and South Asia, a move that underscores the company’s focus on supporting digital and sustainable progress across the region. With over 20 years of experience in guiding technology and business transformation, largely with Accenture, Dutta brings valuable insights to AWS’s expanding regional initiatives.

Jaime Valles, AWS’s vice president for APJ, shared the announcement over LinkedIn, emphasising Dutta’s role in "empowering businesses, governments, and communities" to reach their digital goals. Known as a thought leader in emerging technologies, Dutta’s vision and experience are set to enhance AWS’s mission of fostering innovation and sustainable growth across sectors.

Accelerating cloud-driven economic impact

As he steps into this role, Dutta will lead AWS’s efforts to scale up its commitment to India’s digital economy, with a planned investment of INR 1,05,600 crore (USD $12.7 billion) by 2030. This investment is projected to contribute INR 1,94,700 crore (USD $23.3 billion) to India’s GDP and create over 1,31,700 jobs annually. To date, AWS’s cloud infrastructure has already added INR 30,900 crore (USD $3.7 billion) to the GDP and generated over 39,500 jobs, highlighting AWS’s impact on India’s economy.

Supporting environmental sustainability

AWS’s commitment to India goes beyond economic contributions; it’s also focused on sustainability. The company is investing in 50 renewable energy projects across India, which are expected to produce 1.1 gigawatts of clean energy, supporting both its operations and India’s environmental goals. This effort reflects AWS’s long-term dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a sustainable future.

Dutta’s arrival marks a new chapter for AWS’s engagement with India, one that balances technological growth with a commitment to environmental responsibility, positioning the company as an active partner in India’s transformative journey.