Battery Smart appoints Amit Bhardwaj as CFO

Amit Bhardwaj has joined Battery Smart from Shiprocket where he last worked as vice president group finance controller.

Battery Smart, a battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, announced the appointment of Amit Bhardwaj as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As CFO, Amit is responsible for leading the company’s financial strategy, drive profitability at scale, and strengthen its internal controls and governance processes. Throughout his two decades of career, Amit has guided businesses through complex financial landscapes, improving profitability and implementing scalable processes that drive long-term success. Before joining Battery Smart, Amit worked with Shiprocket.

Amit has a degree in Chartered Accountancy and brings a wealth of expertise from key financial roles at leading organisations such as Jubilant FoodWorks, Cars24, Shiprocket and OYO, where he earned a reputation for using data-driven insights and strategic foresight to fuel growth, optimise financial frameworks, and enhance operational efficiency.

“Amit’s strong track record of financial acumen and strategic vision will play a key role in optimising capital utilisation and driving long-term profitability. We are confident that his leadership and insights will be crucial in advancing our mission to revolutionise electric mobility in India,” said Pulkit Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Battery Smart

“With the company's impressive growth and commitment to innovation, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive financial excellence, streamline operations, and support Battery Smart’s mission of accelerating India’s transition to sustainable, clean energy solutions,” said Amit.