Bayer Zydus Pharma appoints Shweta Rai as MD and Country Head for South Asia

In her new role, Shweta Rai will assume responsibilities from Manoj Saxena, who will be moving to a new role in Australia & New Zealand for the Bayer group.

Bayer, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm, has announced the appointment of Shweta Rai as the Managing Director of Bayer Zydus Pharma and Country Division Head for its Pharmaceuticals Business in South Asia.

Shweta will assume her responsibilities effectively from January 1, 2024, succeeding Manoj Saxena, who currently holds the position. Manoj will move to take on the role of Country Division Head for the group’s Pharmaceuticals Division and as the Senior Bayer Representative for Australia & New Zealand (ANZ).

In her new role, Shweta, who joined the group in 2019, brings over 22 years of expertise in the pharmaceuticals and medical device sectors. She recently held the role of Business Unit Head, and her core capabilities extend across various therapy areas, including Cardiology, Diabetes, Women’s Health Care, Immunology, Virology, Anti-infectives, Vaccines, Neurology, Orthopedics, and Pain Management.

Before her appointment, Shweta held leadership roles, including Director of Marketing for Johnson & Johnson, Associate Director for MSD Pharmaceuticals, Senior Business Manager for IQVIA, and Brand Manager for Pfizer.

On the academic front, Shweta holds a bachelor’s degree in Zoology (Hons.) from Miranda House - University of Delhi, a Postgraduate degree in Marketing from SIES College of Management Studies, Mumbai, and an Advanced Program in Strategic Management from IIM Kolkata.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Shweta said, “I am honored to take on this new role within the organization. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Manoj. I am confident we can continue to build on the successes witnessed in the region so far and take Bayer’s mission of ‘Health for All, Hunger for none’ forward. I am excited to work closely with internal and external stakeholders to continue delivering innovative healthcare solutions and exceptional value to our patients.”

Extending wishes to Shweta, Manoj added, “I am happy that Shweta is taking over this role for South Asia. She has been part of the India leadership team and demonstrated strong leadership over the years. I am equally confident that she will take Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals business to greater heights and help us leverage the emerging growth opportunities in this region.”