Diageo India welcomes Praveen Someshwar as new CEO

Diageo India is entering a new chapter as industry veteran Praveen Someshwar takes the helm as CEO, bringing decades of leadership in media and FMCG.

Diageo India has announced the appointment of Praveen Someshwar as its new Managing Director & CEO, effective immediately. A seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience, Someshwar succeeds Hina Nagarajan, who has been elevated to President, Diageo Africa after a successful tenure at the helm of Diageo India.

Welcoming him to the company, Diageo India shared in an official statement: "A very warm welcome to Praveen Someshwar, who officially takes charge as the Managing Director & CEO of Diageo India, effective today."

A Leader with Proven Expertise in Business Transformation

Someshwar brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, transformation, and execution. He joins Diageo India from HT Media Ltd, where he served as MD & CEO, successfully leading the company’s digital transformation. Under his leadership, HT Media evolved from a traditional print-dominated business into a tech-driven, digital-first organization, adapting to the rapid shifts in media consumption.

Before his tenure at HT Media, Someshwar spent an impressive 24 years at PepsiCo, holding several key leadership roles in General Management, Finance, and Strategy across India and the Asia Pacific region. His extensive background in consumer goods, strategic leadership, and operational excellence positions him well to lead Diageo India’s next phase of growth.

Someshwar steps into the role following Hina Nagarajan, who has made a significant impact during her tenure as CEO of Diageo India. Nagarajan is widely credited with transforming Diageo India’s portfolio, focusing on premiumization, innovation, and sustainability.

Under her leadership, Diageo India successfully navigated industry challenges, strengthened its position in the premium beverage market, and introduced a range of innovative, high-end products to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Her strategic vision helped drive the company’s long-term growth, ensuring it remained a market leader despite economic fluctuations and regulatory shifts.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hina Nagarajan for her exceptional leadership over the past four years,” stated Diageo India.

Her next challenge awaits in Africa, where she will assume the role of President, Diageo Africa, leading the company’s operations in one of its fastest-growing markets.

What’s Next for Diageo India Under Praveen Someshwar’s Leadership?

With his strong track record in strategy, digital transformation, and business expansion, Someshwar is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Diageo India.

As Diageo India enters a new phase, industry experts will be watching closely to see how Someshwar leverages his vast experience to steer the company towards continued success in an evolving market.