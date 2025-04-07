Comviva appoints Bhagwati Shetty as CHRO to drive global talent and culture transformation

Comviva, a global leader in AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms, has announced the appointment of Bhagwati Shetty as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), succeeding Vaishnavi Shukla. In this role, Shetty will lead the company’s global people and culture agenda, aligning HR strategies with Comviva’s ambitious growth and transformation plans under its “Comviva 2.0” vision.

Shetty joins Comviva with over 16 years of rich experience across diverse industries including manufacturing, technology, telecom, and financial services. A purpose-driven leader known for her adaptability and thought leadership, she has consistently delivered impact by creating synergies, driving culture transformation, and building future-ready organizations.

Before joining Comviva, she held strategic leadership positions at the Mahindra Group, where she played a pivotal role in advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and nurturing future leaders. Her earlier roles at Vodafone India, Wipro, and Cummins India have also contributed to her strong foundation in people strategy and organizational development.

As Comviva expands its footprint in developed markets such as Europe and North America, Shetty’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture. Her role will focus on enhancing workforce capabilities, fostering a culture of innovation, and preparing the organization to scale swiftly and sustainably.

“At the core of every organisation’s success are its people, and I am committed to fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture that empowers our employees to thrive,” said Shetty. “By driving meaningful change, we aim to create an environment where talent flourishes and innovation thrives—delivering credible impact for our people, customers, and the organization.”

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, added, “We welcome Bhagwati into this new role and are confident that her expertise in cultural and HR transformation will be instrumental in cultivating a dynamic, people-centric work environment. As we evolve into an AI-first organization, her leadership will be invaluable in guiding us through this transition. Her alignment with our culture and strategic vision makes her a valuable addition to the Comviva family.”

Shetty’s appointment reinforces Comviva’s commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive workplace that powers innovation and growth at a global scale.