Electrolux Group appoints Francesca Morichini as CHRO

Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Francesca Morichini is joining the group to take on the role of CHRO, effective July 1. Morichini replaces Lars Worsøe Petersen, who retired last year after serving in this role for more than 13 years.

Morichini will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, where Electrolux’s headquarters are located. Morichini will report to Yannick Fierling, Electrolux Group CEO, and be part of Group Management.

She has nearly 25 years of HR experience in a variety of roles, from the corporate level down to the local, and also in a number of industries.

Most recently, Morichini she worked with Amplifon Group where she worked as Chief HR Officer. Before that, she held several HR roles at Whirlpool EMEA.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Electrolux Group as I’ve been very impressed by the company culture and its strong, bold values,” says Morichini.

“My vision is to build on the strong foundation already in place while introducing some fresh perspectives that will help us grow together. I’m passionate about business partnership and transformation, and I look forward to meeting the different teams and understanding how HR can support the success of the Group.”

“People are our greatest asset,” says Fierling, “and Francesca’s impressive track record of nurturing organisational culture and developing talent strategies will make Electrolux Group even stronger.”

In 2024, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 136 billion and employed 41,000 people around the world. The Group’s products include refrigerators, freezers, ovens, cookers, hobs, hoods, microwave ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, tumble dryers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, and small domestic appliances.