Essar Oil UK appoints Nimish Khare as Chief People Officer

Appointments

Nimish Khare has held senior positions at LTIMindtree, Coforge, Wipro Technologies, Infosys Technology, and STMicroelectronics.
Essar Oil UK has named Nimish Khare as the Chief People Officer, strengthening its executive team. Nimish brings over two decades of HR leadership experience in the UK and Europe, particularly in the information and technology sectors.

Nimish Khare, with a background in information and technology, recently worked at LTIMindtree. His responsibilities included team development, collaboration with executives to foster an inclusive HR culture, and implementing people strategies to achieve business objectives.

In his prior roles, Nimish held senior positions at Coforge, Wipro Technologies, Infosys Technology, and STMicroelectronics.  

“I am pleased to welcome Nimish to my executive leadership team in the key role of Chief People Officer.  Our focus is on driving performance today and transforming for tomorrow and I know Nimish will play a key role in supporting our teams as they develop to deliver our ambition of being the UK’s first low-carbon refinery,” said Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of Essar Oil UK.

Rahul Taneja, Managing Director of Essar Capital, highlighted the importance of developing high-performing teams in line with Essar Energy Transitions ambitions.

“Developing high-performing teams through an inclusive and supportive culture is an essential component of achieving our Essar Energy Transitions ambitions.  I look forward to working with Nimish to develop a people strategy that can support the delivery of these ambitions”.

"I look forward to working with our amazing teams to develop and nurture people strategy to achieve our transition ambitions," wrote Nimish in a LinkedIn post.

Topics: Appointments, C-Suite

