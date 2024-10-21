Exicom Tele Systems appoints new CHRO

Pooja Duggal has been appointed as the new CHRO of Exicom Tele Systems.

Home-grown EV charging solutions firm Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, specializing in power systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and related solutions, has appointed Pooja Duggal as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO). Her appointment in the role has been effective since October.

An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Pooja has joined Exicom Tele System from Zee Media Corporation where she spent 1.5 years. Before ZEE Media, Pooja led the HR function for HT Media's digital business with a total headcount of 700 employees. She was responsible for creating and executing a people strategy that became the source of competitive advantage as the business leaps for growth.

Pooja has notable working experience heading Human Resources for the Energy Product Business. At Raychem RPG, she was responsible for channelising business strategies into HR objectives.

Starting from HCL Technologies to Jindal Steel, Raychem RPG, and HT Media, Pooja comes with two decades of industry experience in various roles.

In another development, Exicom recently acquired US-based DC fast-charging technology company Tritium for USD 37 million. They are setting up a new manufacturing unit in Hyderabad where it will use DC (Direct Current) fast charging technology of Tritium to develop solutions for electric vehicles. The Hyderabad facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.