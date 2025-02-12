Hilton veteran Shrutika Puri to lead HR at Gurugram Baani City Centre

In her new role, she will spearhead HR initiatives at the property, with a focus on enhancing team member engagement, reducing turnover, and aligning HR strategies with business goals to ensure the delivery of world-class service by a highly motivated team.

Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre has announced the appointment of Shrutika Puri as its new Director of Human Resources. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a tenure with Hilton since 2011, Shrutika brings a wealth of expertise in talent management, employee relations, and HR strategy. In her new role, she will spearhead HR initiatives at the property, with a focus on enhancing team member engagement, reducing turnover, and aligning HR strategies with business goals to ensure the delivery of world-class service by a highly motivated team.

Shrutika has built a distinguished career within Hilton, most recently serving as Human Resources Manager at Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi, Saket. Prior to that, she held the role of Human Resources and Training Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra for over six years, where she played a key role in HR transformations, fostering positive workplace environments, and implementing innovative HR practices. Her extensive experience in talent acquisition, performance management, and employee relations aligns with Hilton’s commitment to creating exceptional experiences for both its guests and employees.

Harkaran Singh, General Manager of Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre, welcomed Shrutika to her new role, stating, “Having demonstrated exceptional leadership during her long tenure with Hilton, Shrutika is the perfect choice to lead our HR team. Her focus on engagement, development, diversity & inclusion, and talent management will further strengthen Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre as an employer of choice.”

Located in Gurugram’s prime business district, Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre is known for its luxurious accommodations, contemporary amenities, and top-tier service catering to business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive, empowering workplace culture.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Shrutika Puri said, “After over 14 years with Hilton properties, I am truly honoured to step into this position. I look forward to building on Hilton’s legacy of team member engagement, driving learning and development, and cultivating a positive, inclusive work environment where every individual can grow and thrive.”

Under Shrutika’s leadership, Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre is set to strengthen its HR practices, employee satisfaction, and operational excellence, further solidifying its reputation as a leading hospitality employer in the Delhi NCR region.