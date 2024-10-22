HSBC appoints India-origin Pam Kaur as Group CFO

With nearly four decades of industry experience, Pam Kaur has held key roles in British, American, and German banks and is currently serving as the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

HSBC Holdings plc has appointed Pam Kaur as Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) and an Executive Director of the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) effective 1 January 2025.

A passionate supporter of diversity and inclusion, Pam joined the Group in April 2013 as Group Head of Audit. She is currently working as the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (GCRCO). She is a highly experienced financial services executive with almost 40 years of experience having worked in the UK and the US for British, American, and German Banks.

A qualified chartered accountant, Pam, was born in India and graduated from the Punjab University with an MBA in finance, and a BCom (Hons). She has strong technical knowledge and experience in treasury, capital, balance sheet, and risk management.

Pam has served on the Group Executive Committee for over a decade and brings a global perspective and an appreciation of the strategic challenges and opportunities, locally and globally, facing the banking industry in general and HSBC in particular.

Sir Mark Tucker, HSBC Group Chairman, said: “I would like to congratulate Pam on her appointment as GCFO. She is highly respected and well-known to the Board and was the unanimous choice. I wish Pam every success in her new role and thank Jon for his excellent support as interim GCFO.”

HSBC Group Chief Executive, Georges Elhedery, said: “We had a strong bench of internal and external candidates to choose from and Pam was the exceptional candidate to recommend to the Board. I look forward to partnering with her for the Bank’s next growth and development stage. I would also like to thank Jon for his outstanding support during the interim period.”