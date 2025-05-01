HSBC India appoints Suhas Sharma as VP- Emerging Talent Attraction, Selection and Development

Suhas brings over a decade of diverse experience spanning finance, marketing, and human resources, with a specialized focus in recruitment and early careers talent management to HSBC

HSBC India has announced the appointment of Suhas Sharma as Vice President – Emerging Talent Attraction, Selection, and Development. Based out of Pune, Suhas will be instrumental in driving the bank’s early careers and campus hiring strategy, ensuring a strong pipeline of future-ready talent.

Confirming the news on LinkedIn, Suhas wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Emerging Talent Attraction, Selection and Development - India at HSBC!” His update has received an enthusiastic response from peers and colleagues in the HR and financial services industries.

Suhas brings over a decade of diverse experience spanning finance, marketing, and human resources, with a specialized focus in recruitment and early careers talent management to HSBC. His journey into talent acquisition has been shaped by rich cross-functional exposure, which he credits for helping him understand business needs from a strategic lens. Over the years, he has carved a niche in early talent programs and campus engagement—both critical pillars in today’s competitive talent landscape.

Before joining HSBC India, Suhas spent five successful years with Citi, where he last held the role of Assistant Vice President – Early Careers, India. During his tenure, he played a key role in designing and executing graduate hiring strategies, strengthening university relations, and enhancing candidate experiences. Prior to that, he was with HSBC between 2020 and 2022 as Talent Acquisition Manager, further deepening his expertise in the banking and financial services recruitment ecosystem.

With talent becoming a strategic differentiator in the financial sector, Suhas's new role at HSBC will be central to shaping how the company identifies, attracts, and nurtures its next generation of leaders. His focus will include developing structured campus recruitment frameworks, creating employer branding initiatives tailored to Gen Z, and building scalable programs that align with HSBC’s long-term business and people goals.

HSBC in India remains a key player in the financial services space, employing around 38,000 people across its banking, software development, and global resourcing divisions. With 26 branches in 14 cities, HSBC provides a wide range of services including retail banking, wealth management, commercial and investment banking, and technology operations that support global markets.

The appointment comes at a time when emerging talent is seen not just as a hiring priority but a strategic growth engine for global organizations. With evolving candidate expectations and increased competition for top campus talent, institutions like HSBC are doubling down on early careers strategies to future-proof their workforce.

Suhas’s deep understanding of the Indian talent market and his passion for building talent pipelines are expected to add significant value to HSBC’s growth journey. His appointment underscores the bank’s commitment to developing inclusive, future-forward talent strategies that resonate with the next generation of professionals.