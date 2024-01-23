Interocean Group welcomes Rueben Das as HR head

Before joining Interocean Group, Rueben Das worked with RoadCast Technology as HR head for close to two years.

New Delhi-based ship catering company Interocean Group has recently welcomed Rueben Das as the head of human resources.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Human Resources at Interocean Group!,” Das posted on Linkedin.

He has joined Interocean Group from RoadCast Technologies, a telematics and delivery automation SaaS platform. He joined them as HR Head in August 2022.

An experienced HR professional, Das brings with him more than 20 years of experience working with Jubilant Consumers, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, and across various sectors like manufacturing, food and beverage, ground transportation, car rental, travel, and management consulting.

His core competencies lie in talent acquisition and management, strategic business partner, performance management and rewards, employee development and retention, and compensation and benefits.