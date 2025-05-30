ITC Infotech appoints Rashmi Sharma as General Manager – HR Transformation

Rashmi Sharma has joined ITC Infotech with close to two decades of experience from Publicis Groupe.

ITC Infotech, a global technology solution and services leader providing business-friendly solutions that enable future-readiness for clients, has appointed General Manager - HR Transformation. They have appointed Rashmi Sharma as General Manager - HR Transformation, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to begin the new chapter of my career at ITC Infotech as General Manager - HR Transformation! I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to lead a massive transformation program globally for an organisation that not only has a rich legacy but is ferociously ambitious in its growth journey,” Sharma posted on LinkedIn.

“I am excited to embark on this journey and be a part of the program that will create lasting change and impact across the organisation,” she added.

In this role, Sharma is responsible for leading the Hire to Retire (H2R) business process re-engineering and full suite implementation of SuccessFactors in partnership with SAP and PwC to unify processes, enhance business performance, and enrich employee experience.

Before joining ITC Infotech, Sharma worked with Publicis Groupe as Vice President - Talent and Transformation. She joins the company with close to two decades of industry experience. Responsible for leading Talent strategy and Experience. In her most immediate role, she led initiatives to unify employee experiences through cultural projects and the implementation of HR tools and platforms. Designing and managing talent development programs, succession planning, and initiatives to prepare future leaders are other responsibilities she had in her last organisation.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator, WNS Global Services, Accenture, Ugam Solutions, and Indiabulls Securities are other organisations where she worked previously in various roles.

Sharma holds an MBA in Human Resource Management & Information Technology from ICFAI University, Dehradun.