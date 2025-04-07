Licious appoints Bhakti Shirke as Director – Talent Acquisition to strengthen hiring ahead of 2026 IPO

In a strategic move to bolster its talent pipeline, the company has appointed Bhakti Shirke as Director – Talent Acquisition.

Licious, a pioneer in the fresh meat and seafood space, has brought on board Bhakti Shirke to lead its talent acquisition strategy at a crucial time when the company is scaling up operations and preparing for public listing. With over a decade of experience across BFSI and IT sectors, Shirke brings a rich background in talent acquisition and employer branding.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Shirke described herself as a “champion for creating opportunities and bringing joy,” and proudly referred to herself as a “cheerleader” for her team of “rockstar recruiters.” She also emphasized her mission to be a custodian of attracting awesome talent aligned with Licious’s ‘People Code’ — the company’s cultural and people-first framework.

Before joining Licious, Shirke has held leadership positions where she implemented innovative hiring strategies, built employer brands from the ground up, and fostered collaborative and inclusive hiring ecosystems. At Licious, she will be responsible for designing and executing best-in-class staffing initiatives, enhancing the company’s employer brand, and supporting a culture of innovation to attract top-tier talent.

Her appointment comes at a time when the Indian quick commerce market is booming, with consumers increasingly turning to 10-minute delivery services for daily essentials, including fresh food. To meet the rising demand and scale rapidly, Licious is investing not just in logistics and supply chain but also in building a future-ready workforce.

With Shirke at the helm of talent acquisition, Licious aims to position itself as an employer of choice in the hyper-competitive consumer food and e-commerce space. Her leadership is expected to play a key role in shaping the talent engine that will drive the company toward a successful IPO in 2026.

As Licious sharpens its focus on speed, scale, and sustainability, talent remains the core ingredient — and Bhakti Shirke is all set to cook up success in the people department.