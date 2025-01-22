LinkedIn appoints Deepak Agarwal as chief AI officer, to lead AI Innovation

After serving eight years as VP of AI, Deepak Agarwal has rejoined LinkedIn as chief AI officer.

LinkedIn has appointed Deepak Agarwal as Chief AI Officer. This marks his second stint leading AI efforts at the company. Previously, he served as VP of AI for 8 years, during which his team laid the foundation for many of the company's current AI capabilities.

Before, rejoining LinkedIn, Deepak worked with Pinterest as Chief AI Officer and VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering.

“I am thrilled to share that I’m joining LinkedIn as the company’s Chief AI Officer. This is my second stint leading AI at LinkedIn, with my last tour being VP of AI for 8 years where our team developed remarkable innovations at massive scale that serve as the foundation for much of the company’s AI efforts today,” Deepak posted on LinkedIn.

As CAIO, he will ensure LinkedIn's AI innovations are not only groundbreaking but also prioritize inclusivity, human-centricity, and empathy.

“Nothing gives me more joy in my professional life than building technology that has a meaningful impact on the world. I am truly honored to join the incredibly talented team at LinkedIn to build technology that helps create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce and empowers them in an AI-first world. Together, we’ll innovate and create solutions that accelerate the value we deliver to every member and organization on LinkedIn.”