Marico Board re-appoints Saugata Gupta as MD & CEO for two more years

Saugata Gupta who joined Marico in 2004 as Head of Marketing, has been serving as CEO since 2014.

Marico Limited, a leading player in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, has reaffirmed its confidence in Saugata Gupta’s leadership by approving his re-appointment as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The decision was taken at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 2, 2025, as per a stock exchange filing by the company.

Gupta's renewed tenure will span two years, effective from April 1, 2026, through March 31, 2028. The extension reflects the board's continued trust in his strategic direction and execution capabilities, which have been instrumental in shaping Marico’s strong performance both in domestic and international markets.

Saugata Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as Head of Marketing and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2007, he was appointed CEO of Marico’s India business, and in 2014, he took over as the Managing Director and CEO of the entire company. Over the years, he has led Marico through significant phases of transformation and growth, steering the company towards becoming a more agile, innovation-driven, and consumer-centric organization.

Under Gupta’s leadership, Marico has not only solidified its position in traditional categories such as hair oils and edible oils but also made meaningful inroads into newer segments such as health foods, male grooming, and digital-first brands. His focus on premiumissation, brand innovation, and digital transformation has enabled the company to stay ahead in a highly competitive FMCG landscape.

The announcement of Gupta’s re-appointment comes at a time when Marico is demonstrating strong financial performance. For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,730 crore, reflecting a 20% year-on-year increase. The India business saw an underlying volume growth of 7%, while the international business registered constant currency growth of 16%.

For the full financial year FY25, Marico reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs10,831 crore, a 12% increase over the previous year. This was supported by a 5% underlying volume growth in the India business and a 14% constant currency growth in international markets.

This sustained growth underscores the effectiveness of Marico’s strategy, which has emphasized market expansion, product innovation, digital engagement, and cost efficiency. It also highlights the growing contribution of Marico’s global footprint, as the company continues to build scale and profitability in markets across Asia and Africa.

Commenting on the re-appointment, industry watchers note that Gupta’s continued presence at the helm ensures strategic continuity and stability, which is vital for the next phase of Marico’s growth journey. As the company aims to strengthen its core business while expanding its new-age portfolio, his leadership is expected to remain pivotal.

With consumer behavior evolving and competition intensifying, Marico’s decision to retain a seasoned and visionary leader like Saugata Gupta signals its preparedness to navigate the future with confidence and resilience.