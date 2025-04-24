Microsoft names Himani Agrawal COO, announces key leadership changes across India & South Asia

These changes coincide with Microsoft's strategic focus on integrating AI into its core operations, with the goal of empowering organizations and individuals across the region with advanced digital capabilities.

As Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company has announced a series of strategic leadership appointments in India and South Asia, marking a renewed commitment to advancing the region’s digital transformation journey. Central to this announcement is the elevation of Himani Agrawal as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Microsoft India & South Asia, alongside the appointment of Nitin Mittal and Aparna Kondaboina to critical leadership roles.

These changes come at a time when Microsoft is placing AI at the heart of its operations, aiming to empower organisations and individuals across the region with cutting-edge digital capabilities. The appointments reflect Microsoft’s broader vision of making India an AI-first economy and strengthening its leadership bench with a diverse blend of experience and expertise.

Himani Agrawal steps into the role of COO with over 25 years of experience and a proven track record within Microsoft. She most recently served as Chief Partner Officer, where she successfully scaled Microsoft’s extensive partner ecosystem—comprising over 20,000 partners across 850 cities—to drive cloud and AI adoption. In her new role, Agrawal will be responsible for aligning business goals across the organisation, accelerating revenue growth, and driving operational excellence through strategic innovation and simplification. Her previous roles include Chief of Staff and Country Head for Azure and Business Applications, where she led high-impact teams to deliver substantial business growth.

Commenting on her new role, Agrawal stated, “Our collective ambition at Microsoft is to stay ahead of disruption and consistently deliver excellence. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s not only shaping the future of technology but also pioneering transformative approaches in how we work, innovate, and partner.”

Joining the leadership team is Nitin Mittal, appointed as Industry Leader, Digital Natives, for India & South Asia. A veteran technology strategist with over two decades of experience, Mittal has previously held senior positions at Zee Entertainment, NPCI, UIDAI, and was the founder of SOLV, a B2B digital platform for SMEs. His deep expertise in building digital platforms across multiple sectors will be pivotal as Microsoft strengthens its focus on digital-native businesses.

“I’m excited to join Microsoft at a time when India’s digital-native ecosystem is driving global innovation,” said Mittal. “I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners to build scalable, inclusive platforms powered by AI.”

Aparna Kondaboina has been appointed as Head of Human Resources, Microsoft Customers and Partners Solutions (MCAPS), for India and South Asia. With over 23 years of experience in HR leadership across India and the US, she has played a crucial role in expanding the Microsoft India Development Centre and shaping its diverse talent strategy. In her new position, Kondaboina will lead HR strategy within Microsoft’s commercial business division, focusing on inclusion, accountability, and building high-performance teams.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, welcomed the appointments, stating, “Each of these leaders will strengthen our leadership bench with their deep functional depth and business acumen. I am particularly proud of our seasoned women leaders taking up strategic roles to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

These leadership changes signal Microsoft’s continued investment in India’s digital future, driven by innovation, talent, and a bold vision for inclusive growth.