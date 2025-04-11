Multiples-backed QBurst appoints Arun Kumar Ramchandran as CEO

With 20 years of experience, RAK joins QBurst from Hexaware Technologies, where he served as the Global Business Unit Head for the fast-growing High Tech and Professional Services vertical.

QBurst has announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Ramchandran (“Rak”) as the new Chief Executive Officer. Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples) recently acquired a controlling stake in QBurst with an investment of USD 200 million.

Rak brings 25 years of leadership experience in technology-driven digital transformation and consulting. Across his professional journey, he has built and grown businesses in challenging market conditions, having worked with a wide range of clients from startups to F500 enterprises across industries. He is passionate about emerging technologies and AI.

Before joining QBurst, Rak worked with Hexaware Technologies where he was the Global Business Unit Head for the fast growing High Tech and Professional Services Vertical. He was also leading the GenAI unit which is playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s GenAI vision, offerings and execution across business units, service lines, and client portfolios, and has led their Digital Transformation service line in the past.

Prior to Hexaware, Rak held leadership roles at Capgemini (Leader of Application Services Strategic Sales, and Sogeti NA) and Infosys (Leader of Life Sciences and Strategic Global Sourcing business units).

Commenting on his appointment, Rak said, “QBurst is a digital engineering business providing cutting-edge technology solutions to a blue-chip client base across the US, Japan, South Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the convergence of disruptive changes and shifting environment across technology, industries, and regulations, a focused and differentiated firm like QBurst has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break away from the pack and create a new technology & engineering services firm and delivery model for the AI-driven future.”

Renuka Ramnath, Founder & CEO of Multiples and Manish Gaur, MD of Multiples, said, "QBurst has had an extraordinary journey, driven by a strong founding team and a relentless focus on supporting large digital transformation programs of its customers. As it enters its next phase, we are bringing in exceptional talent to amplify its impact and expand its global reach. Rak’s success in building and growing global businesses aligns very well with our desire to build QBurst into a scaled, differentiated AI-led platform.”

Rak is based out of Palo Alto in Silicon Valley, CA. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.