Myntra names Govindraj MK as CHRO

Appointments

Govindraj MK will succeed Nupur Nagpal as Myntra’s CHRO who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.
Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has appointed Govindraj MK, an experienced HR Leader with 25 years of experience across multiple high-growth organisations and multi-geography, as its new CHRO. According to report, Govindraj will assume the responsibility on March 1.

Govindraj will replace Nupur Nagpal as Myntra’s chief human resources officer who was appointed to the post in January 2022. Nagpal is exiting the company to pursue another opportunity.

In his previous roles, Govindraj led large teams and influenced the organisation to create an environment that facilitates developing the employee potential to its best.

Govindraj is currently working with Flipkart as vice president human resources technology group and people tech and analysis. Before Flipkart, he worked with DAMAC Properties. JLL, NBC Universal, and Oracle are other global organisations where he worked previously.

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Jagriti Kumari

